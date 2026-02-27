Putin and Lukashenko meet to discuss security

Leaders of Russia and Belarus say their alliance will strengthen military cooperation and technological independence.

Russia and Belarus have pledged closer coordination in response to what they describe as mounting pressure from hostile countries. The statements followed a session of the Supreme State Council of the Russia-Belarus State Union.

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko said their governments would deepen cooperation in defense and foreign policy amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Speaking after the meeting, Putin said Moscow and Minsk maintain close coordination in external affairs and military matters.

Security focus

Putin pointed to the agreement on security guarantees as the foundation of the союз relationship.

“We will continue to do everything necessary to ensure the military security of the Union State with all the forces and means at the disposal of our countries,” he said.

He also said both nations are working together to counter the impact of Western sanctions and highlighted what he described as progress in import substitution, particularly in machine building and electronics.

Lukashenko said implementation of the security guarantees agreement had already begun, noting that the latest Russian “Oreshnik” system entered combat duty in December.

Sanctions pressure

The Belarusian leader said allies of Moscow and Beijing are facing what he called unprecedented economic pressure.

“In the context of the current tense situation, especially on the western borders, the alliance and strategic partnership relations between Belarus and Russia are vital for us,” Lukashenko said.

He urged that integration efforts over the next three years prioritise technological sovereignty.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov earlier described the council’s agenda as extensive and said tensions around Belarus, driven by hostile countries, required a coordinated response within the alliance.

Agreements signed

During the meeting, the leaders approved a series of documents. These included resolutions outlining key areas for implementing the Union Treaty, planning the Supreme State Council’s work for 2026 and overseeing execution of its decisions.

They also signed measures covering suburban rail transport, cooperation in international justice, the creation of a Committee for Standardization and Quality, and the awarding of Union State Prizes in literature and art for 2025–2026.

The Russia-Belarus State Union, established on 8 December 1999, is a supranational framework designed to deepen economic, political and defense integration while formally preserving the sovereignty of both countries. Initially envisioned as a federation, it operates more as a confederative arrangement.

Sources: Official statements from the Kremlin and Belarusian presidency, Digi24