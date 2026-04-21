How North Korea took 1,000 Swedish cars and never paid

Governments and companies sign agreements, deliver goods, and expect payment to follow. When that trust breaks down, the consequences can last for decades.

International trade between countries often depends on trust. In the early 1970s, the Swedish carmaker Volvo received a large order from North Korea. The deal came from the country’s leader Kim Il-sung. He requested 1,000 luxury Volvo 144 GL cars. The vehicles were painted in a green shade and fitted with leather seats.

Trading with North Korea

At the time, Sweden was one of the few Western countries willing to trade with North Korea, writes Historienet. Political relations between North Korea and most of the Western world were already very cold. Sweden kept a neutral position and continued limited economic exchanges.

The order was part of a larger Swedish export effort worth millions of US dollars. The cars were delivered in 1974. On paper, everything looked successful.

North Korea’s official economic figures at the time showed strong growth. Production of coal and iron increased. Trade statistics suggested a country moving forward. But the reality inside the country was very different.

Many people lived under severe hardship. Food shortages were common. Industry relied heavily on forced labor. The leadership worked hard to hide these conditions from the outside world.

Cars still in use today

Despite this, the economic numbers were convincing enough for Volvo to proceed with the deal. The company believed it was entering a legitimate market. That expectation turned out to be wrong. Payment never arrived.

Over time, the unpaid bill became a major issue for Sweden’s export credit agency. Year after year, reminders were sent. The debt continued to grow with interest. It eventually reached more than 3 billion Swedish kronor – $328 million USD. Most observers now assume the money will never be recovered.

Photos that have left North Korea show that some of the cars are still in use today. The Volvo vehicles appear in Pyongyang, sometimes used as taxis. Many still look functional, although some are missing basic parts like windshield wipers.

The case has become a long-running example of how political reality can override commercial agreements.