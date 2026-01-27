1.5 million bottles of cleaning product recalled nationwide

Check your supplies.

Millions of households are being urged to check their cleaning supplies after US safety officials announced a major nationwide recall.

The affected products were sold for several years at major retailers and online, meaning many consumers may still have them at home.

The recall was issued because of concerns about bacterial contamination that could pose health risks for some users.

Safety concern raised

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, around 1.5 million bottles of Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers are being recalled.

The recall affects bottles sold in 24-ounce, 32-ounce and one-gallon sizes. Both the “fresh clean” and “orange twist” scents are included, whether sold on their own or bundled with a UV light attachment.

The products were sold nationwide between March 2019 and December 2025.

Where they were sold

The CPSC said the recalled cleaning products were available at major retailers including Walmart, Target, The Home Depot, Meijer, Staples and TJ Maxx.

They were also sold online through Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, AngryOrange.com and Chewy.com.

Consumers are being advised to check their bottles carefully to confirm the size, scent and branding.

Health risks explained

While no injuries or illnesses have been reported so far, the recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the CPSC.

Exposure to this type of bacteria can be dangerous for people with weakened immune systems and may lead to serious infections.

Anyone who experiences health concerns after using the product is advised to consult a healthcare professional.

Customers who own the affected stain removers should stop using them immediately. The CPSC advises disposing of the product or returning it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Sources: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, AngryOrange