Vodka prices surge in Russia as taxes rise and drinkers seek cheaper alternatives

Rising costs and policy changes are beginning to reshape a long-established consumer market. The shift is altering buying habits as people look for more affordable options.

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Pharmacies across Russia are reporting a surprising trend in early 2026: sales of hangover remedies are climbing rapidly. Nearly two million packages have already been sold this year, a jump of about 27 percent.

The surge comes at the same time as official vodka sales, according to Ziare, are falling, even though the country’s most famous drink remains deeply embedded in daily life.

Behind the shift is a sharp rise in vodka prices driven largely by new tax policies and state regulations.

Hangover Sales Rise

According to figures cited by GXP News, pharmacies have seen a significant spike in demand for anti-hangover medication.

The increase stands in contrast to official alcohol statistics. Vodka sales have dropped by about 3.6 percent and production has fallen roughly 4.2 percent.

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But pharmacies tell a different story. The growth in hangover treatments suggests alcohol consumption itself may not be declining as much as official retail data implies.

Experts say, according to the Russian outlet, that some consumers may be moving toward cheaper, unregulated alcohol sold through the gray market. Such products are often less expensive but can carry higher health risks.

Prices Jump Quickly

The shift comes as vodka prices rise at their fastest pace in years.

Independent outlet Verstka, analyzing data from Russia’s statistics agency Rosstat, found a sharp increase during the first two months of 2026.

Between January 1 and March 2, the average price for a liter of vodka climbed by 6.11 percent, rising from 897.33 rubles to 952.17 rubles.

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According to The Moscow Times, this marks the steepest increase recorded during the early part of the year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Taxes And Controls

Government policy appears to be a key driver behind the higher prices.

At the beginning of 2026, excise taxes on alcohol stronger than 18 percent were raised by 11.35 percent. Producers and retailers quickly passed the higher costs on to consumers.

Russia’s Finance Ministry also increased the minimum legal retail price for a half-liter bottle of vodka from 349 rubles to 409 rubles.

Alcohol pricing has long been closely regulated in Russia because authorities have tried to limit counterfeit liquor and address public health concerns. Minimum-price rules are designed to prevent extremely cheap alcohol from flooding the market.

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For many consumers, the difference is already noticeable.

Sources: Ziare, Verstka, The Moscow Times, GXP News