Blockbuster album releases linked to spike in fatal US car crashes, study finds

The launch of a major album often sends fans rushing to streaming platforms. But new research suggests that surge in listening may have unintended consequences on the road.

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According to NME, a study from researchers at Harvard Medical School has identified a pattern linking major music release days with a rise in fatal traffic accidents in the United States.

The research, published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, explored whether intense bursts of music streaming could coincide with distracted driving.

To investigate, researchers compared Spotify streaming data with records from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, a US government database that tracks deadly road crashes nationwide.

Patterns in the data

The study focused on the release days of the 10 albums that generated the highest single-day streaming totals between 2017 and 2022.

One detail stood out early in the data: Crashes appeared more frequently in vehicles with only the driver inside. The researchers suggest passengers may lower risk by handling phones or music apps instead of the driver doing it.

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Other conditions also revealed a pattern. The increase in deaths appeared more common among sober drivers and during good weather.

Researchers believe those factors may indicate that drivers feel more comfortable interacting with their phones when road conditions seem safe.

Across the release days studied, phone activity climbed sharply as listeners rushed to streaming platforms. The analysis estimated smartphone use rose roughly 40 percent.

During those same periods, fatal crashes in the US were about 15 percent higher than typical levels.

Why release days matter

Most major albums arrive on Fridays, which already tend to bring heavier travel and social activity. Even after accounting for holidays and busy travel periods, the researchers still saw a noticeable jump in fatalities around these release dates.

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The overlap highlights how digital habits can spill into everyday risks.

Among the releases examined was Taylor Swift’s Midnights, which drew 184 million streams on its first day in 2022. Swift later surpassed that record with The Tortured Poets Department, which reportedly reached 300 million streams on its opening day.

Other artists whose albums appeared in the study’s top streaming days include Drake, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles and Kanye West.

The researchers stop short of claiming a direct cause. But the findings add another reminder that even routine phone use, like choosing a new song, can become dangerous when it happens behind the wheel.

Sources: NME, National Bureau of Economic Research