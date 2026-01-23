Chia seeds recalled over salmonella.

Others are reading now

Shoppers should check their kitchens after a recall involving a popular pantry staple.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), organic chia seeds sold under the Left Coast Organics brand have been recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recall applies to 900-gram bags distributed at retail stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

The CFIA said the affected products carry the UPC “6 25691 21034 9” and best-before dates of “26 NO 13” or “26 NO 14.” Consumers are advised not to consume the seeds if they match these details.

How it was found

The agency reported that the recall was triggered by a related recall in another country. While Canadian officials have not linked the product to any confirmed illnesses, they said the contamination risk warranted immediate action.

Also read

Salmonella infection, also known as salmonellosis, can be especially dangerous for vulnerable groups, including pregnant people, young children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of salmonellosis may include stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and headache. The CFIA advises anyone experiencing signs of foodborne illness to seek medical attention.

Symptoms can develop several hours to days after exposure, meaning people who consumed the product earlier should still monitor their health.

The CFIA said anyone who has purchased the recalled chia seeds should either dispose of them safely or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Sources: Canadian Food Inspection Agency.