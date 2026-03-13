Sweden seizes suspected ‘shadow fleet’ tanker in Baltic Sea

Swedish Coast Guard intercepts sanctioned oil tanker.

Others are reading now

Swedish authorities have taken control of a tanker suspected of operating under a false flag in the Baltic Sea, marking the second maritime interception in the region within a week.

Officials say the operation reflects growing scrutiny of vessels linked to sanctions evasion and illegal cargo shipments.

The Swedish Coast Guard seized the 228-meter tanker Sea Owl I in Swedish waters.

According to Reuters, the vessel was flying the Comorian flag but is suspected of operating under false registration.

The ship has also been listed on sanctions lists by several countries, including the European Union.

Also read

Government confirmation

Sweden’s Minister for Civil Defense, Carl-Oskar Bohlin, confirmed the operation in a statement on X.

He said the tanker is suspected of being stateless and may have been transporting oil or other liquid fuels.

“The times we live in place high demands on decisiveness and bold action, which Swedish authorities have once again demonstrated,” Bohlin said.

Authorities said the interception involved multiple agencies working together.

The operation was carried out with support from Sweden’s national task force and other relevant authorities.

Also read

Officials did not immediately release further details about the cargo or the vessel’s destination.

The seizure comes just days after another ship was detained in the Baltic Sea.

On March 6, Swedish authorities intercepted the cargo vessel Caffa near the southern city of Trelleborg.

Suspected stolen cargo

According to Göteborgs-Posten, the ship was suspected of transporting grain taken from Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia.

Elite Swedish police units boarded the vessel during a coordinated operation known as “Svart kaffe”.

Also read

Prosecutors are now seeking the ship’s commander.

Authorities say he is suspected of using forged maritime documents during the coast guard’s inspection.

“The individual is suspected of presenting and referring to multiple suspicious counterfeit maritime certificates,” prosecutors said.

Sources: Reuters, Göteborgs-Posten