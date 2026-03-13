Energy stability creates rare overlap between US and Russia

Developments involving Russian oil exports, Indian shipping and the Strait of Hormuz underscored growing concerns about global energy stability. Taken together, the announcements suggest governments and market participants are prioritizing uninterrupted fuel supplies even as sanctions, regional tensions and geopolitical rivalries continue to shape the energy landscape.

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Energy traders have been watching Washington’s latest policy signal after the United States allowed certain transactions involving Russian oil cargoes that had already been loaded onto tankers before a March 12 sanctions deadline.

The authorization applies to shipments already at sea, allowing them to proceed despite existing restrictions. Analysts say the step may help avoid sudden disruptions that could tighten supply and drive prices higher. Markets reacted cautiously.

Russian officials also interpreted the decision as a pragmatic attempt to stabilize global markets. The Kremlin said in remarks carried by Russian state news agency TASS that the move appears aimed at maintaining supply stability rather than signaling any political shift.

“So, at the moment, situationally, our interests coincide, indeed. That’s how we evaluate it,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to TASS.

Western sanctions on Russian energy exports remain a key element of the international response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, alongside measures such as price caps introduced by G7 countries to limit revenue while trying to prevent major supply shocks.

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Hormuz lifeline

Separate developments in the Persian Gulf also highlighted the importance of shipping security.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow corridor between Iran and Oman, carries roughly one fifth of the world’s traded oil, making it one of the most critical chokepoints in global energy trade.

According to reporting by ANI news agency, Iran signaled that Indian vessels would be granted safe passage through the waterway.

Iranian Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali confirmed the arrangement when speaking with reporters. “Yes, because India is our friend. You will see this within two or three hours,” he said, according to the Indian news agency.

Fathali also emphasized shared interests between the two countries. “We believe that Iran and India share common interests in the region. It is for this reason that the Indian government is helping us, and we, in turn, must also help the Indian government, as we are united by common beliefs and shared interests.”

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Earlier reports cited by TASS said India had been negotiating with Tehran to ensure safe passage for eight Indian LNG tankers. Around 28 Indian-flagged vessels were reportedly operating in the wider region.

Market pragmatism

Some analysts argue that Washington’s limited easing of restrictions reflects the continued importance of Russian oil in global supply.

Kyle Shostak, chief executive of the US investment firm Navigator Principal Investors, told TASS that the decision effectively acknowledges the role Russian energy still plays in balancing international markets.

He said the measure could help stabilize supply conditions but warned against interpreting it as a broader rollback of sanctions policy.

According to Shostak, roughly 124 million barrels of Russian oil are currently in transit. He described the US decision as “opportunistic pragmatism” and stressed it should not be seen as linked to negotiations over the war in Ukraine.

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Such temporary alignments in energy policy are not unusual during periods of geopolitical tension, when governments often prioritize keeping oil and gas moving through critical global routes.

Sources: TASS, ANI