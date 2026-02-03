Germany Builds Spy Satellite Network to Counter Russia and China

Countries around the world are increasingly seeing space as more than just a place for satellites and scientific research.

Space has become a potential battlefield where communications, intelligence, and even weapons could give an advantage in future conflicts. Germany is now joining this trend with plans for a major military investment in space.

Protecting the Country from Russian and Chinese Threats

The German government plans to spend 35 billion euros on space defense over the next few years, according to Digi24. The program will include spy satellites, sensors, and even experimental technologies like lasers and space planes. Michael Traut, head of Germany’s Space Command, said the goal is to protect the country’s systems and improve its ability to respond to threats from Russia and China.

Part of the plan is to build a secure network of more than 100 satellites, called SATCOM Stage 4. These satellites will provide communications and intelligence-gathering capabilities. The network is modeled after the U.S. Space Development Agency, which operates satellites in low Earth orbit for missile tracking and other purposes.

Germany is also exploring ways to disrupt enemy satellites without creating debris in orbit. Traut mentioned non-destructive options such as lasers, jammers, and “inspector satellites,” which can maneuver near other satellites to monitor or interfere with them. Both Russia and China are reported to have already deployed similar devices.

Alternatives to Starlink

Several European companies, including Airbus, Thales, and Leonardo, are working on alternatives to Elon Musk’s Starlink communications satellites. German defense firm Rheinmetall is in talks with satellite manufacturer OHB for cooperation on the German military satellite project.

Traut said that Germany will prioritize European and domestic suppliers for the program, supporting both large corporations and smaller technology companies. The goal is to develop advanced space capabilities that can operate independently of foreign powers while ensuring security and stability in orbit.

Germany’s plan reflects the growing recognition that space is now an operational domain, not just a place for science and exploration. Satellites are critical for military communications, surveillance, and intelligence. Protecting them and being able to respond to hostile actions could become as important as defending air, land, and sea.

The program is expected to roll out over the next four years, establishing Germany as a stronger player in the increasingly contested arena of space.