Fiber supplement recalled

CFIA issues recall of fiber supplement sold nationwide.

A commonly used dietary supplement has been pulled from sale in Canada after a safety concern was identified. Officials say consumers should check products they may already have at home.

The recall involves items sold online nationwide and affects both branded and bulk packaging, according to federal authorities.

Recall details

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced an active recall of Foodsquirrel Organic Psyllium Husk Powder due to insect contamination.

The recall applies to products sold in 113-gram and 454-gram packages with the printed code “EX31DE27_FS1139,” the agency said.

It also includes unbranded psyllium husk powder sold in 25-kilogram packaging, carrying the internal lot code “FS1139” and printed lot number “GF/OPHP/5702/25,” according to the CFIA.

Health guidance

The CFIA said the products were recalled because of the “presence of insects.” No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the recalled powder.

Consumers are advised to check their supplement containers immediately. If the product matches the recall information, it should be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase for a possible refund.

Anyone experiencing unusual symptoms after consuming the product is encouraged to consult a healthcare professional.

Sources: Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)