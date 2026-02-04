Nestlé baby formula recalled — again

Nestlé recalls more baby formula over toxin fears.

Nestlé has recalled another batch of its SMA baby formula due to fears over the presence of cereulide, a heat-resistant toxin linked to vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach cramps.

The latest recall adds to more than 60 SMA batches withdrawn last month.

The affected products include powdered and pre-mixed formulas intended for newborns and toddlers. The newly added batch consists of 800g packs of SMA First Infant Milk with a best-before date of December 2027 and batch code 53390346AB.

Official guidance

Investigators at the Food Standards Agency said the recall had been updated to include the additional batch.

“We want parents and caregivers to know Nestle are updating their recall to include one more batch of infant formula,” the agency said.

“This additional batch has been supplied in Northern Ireland.”

The FSA advised consumers: “If you have any of the affected products, stop using them and switch to an alternative formula.” It added that parents should speak to a pharmacist or doctor before changing prescribed formula and seek medical advice if concerned after feeding the product.

Toxin confirmed

When the original recall was announced, Nestlé said it was acting out of “an abundance of caution” due to the “potential presence” of cereulide.

Last week, however, the FSA confirmed to Sky News that its investigation had identified cereulide in batches of SMA formula, as well as in one batch of Aptamil formula made by Danone.

The agency said the issue stemmed from a contaminated ingredient supplied by a third party and used by multiple brands.

Nestlé response

Responding to the latest recall, a Nestlé spokesperson said the products were sold in Ireland and “may have been made available in Northern Ireland,” but “have not been distributed to mainland UK.”

“This is, again, due to the possible presence of cereulide because of a contaminated ingredient,” the spokesperson said.

“This batch has been reassessed against an updated methodology, and we are recalling it to be consistent with other batches recalled previously.”

The company added: “All batches have now been assessed against this standard and there will be no need for any further recalls.”

The FSA has published a complete list of the affected batch numbers, available here.

Sources: Food Standards Agency, Sky News, Nestlé statements.