Trump praises Melania: “a movie star”

A new documentary centred on Melania Trump has surprised the U.S. box office, delivering a strong opening while drawing little interest overseas. The contrast has given Donald Trump fresh material to celebrate his wife’s latest success.

The film’s reception has also reignited debate about whether the project is cultural entertainment or something more political.

Strong US debut

According to wp wiadomości, the documentary “Melania” earned $7 million in its opening weekend in the United States, the best start for a documentary since pandemic restrictions were lifted, excluding concert films.

The result exceeded Box Office Pro forecasts of $2 million to $5 million and even outperformed the Jason Statham-led action film “The Loner,” which opened with $5.5 million. U.S. cinema data showed the core audience was overwhelmingly white women over 55, who made up 73% of viewers.

On Rotten Tomatoes, audiences rated the film at 90%, while critics scored it just 10%, highlighting a sharply divided response.

Praise from Trump

Donald Trump has repeatedly pointed to the film’s performance as evidence of success.

“It’s the number one documentary in 19 years, isn’t it amazing? I had a top model, and now I have a top movie star,” he told reporters, according to wp wiadomości.

Supportive media outlets have echoed that enthusiasm, portraying the opening weekend as a major win for the former first lady.

Europe looks away

The reaction across Europe has been far more subdued. Ticket sales were weak ahead of the weekend, and the UK premiere reportedly fell flat.

At one London Vue cinema, only three tickets were sold for the film’s first screening, underlining the limited international appeal so far.

A costly project

Questions have also emerged about the economics behind “Melania.” Amazon reportedly paid $40 million for the rights and was expected to spend another $35 million on promotion, bringing total costs to around $75 million.

David A. Gross, head of Franchise Entertainment Research, told wp wiadomości that while the opening is strong for a documentary, the numbers would be worrying for a conventional film.

“But this is a political investment, not a for-profit film venture,” he said, adding that any regulatory or political goodwill gained would make the cost negligible for Amazon.

Inside the film

The documentary follows events leading up to Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th U.S. president, told from Melania Trump’s perspective. It shows her managing the transition of power, coordinating the inauguration, and moving back to Washington.

The official premiere took place on Jan. 29 at Washington’s Kennedy Center, attended by senior figures from Trump’s circle and prominent public personalities.

