Over 80,000 bottles of mouthwash recalled

Consumers across the United States are being urged to check their bathroom cabinets.

Others are reading now

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, about 84,764 bottles of Parodontax Active Gum Health Mouthwash have been recalled nationwide.

The affected product is the 16.9-ounce bottle in the standard mint flavor.

The recall applies to bottles associated with lot code “0665363” and an expiration date of “08/31/2027.” However, the issue is that some bottles may have missing or illegible lot numbers and expiration dates printed on the packaging.

Because the coding cannot always be clearly read, consumers could unknowingly continue using the mouthwash beyond its expiration date.

Why it matters

The FDA said the recall was issued due to a labeling problem, not because of contamination or a defect in the formula itself. Using expired mouthwash may cause illness in some cases, prompting the precautionary action.

Also read

The agency classified the action as a Class III recall, defined as “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.”

Even so, regulators recommend that consumers take the recall seriously and verify whether their product is affected.

What consumers should do

Anyone who has Parodontax Active Gum Health Mouthwash at home is advised to check the bottle carefully.

If the lot code or expiration date is missing or unreadable, consumers should stop using the product.

The FDA recommends contacting the place of purchase to request a refund or replacement. Shoppers with questions can also contact the FDA directly at 1-888-INFO-FDA (1-888-463-6332).

Also read

No injuries or illnesses linked to the recalled mouthwash have been reported so far, but officials say monitoring product labels remains an important step in avoiding preventable health issues.

Sources: U.S. Food and Drug Administration