Zelensky on Russian assassination attempts: “I have gotten used to it”

In 2024, approx. ten assassination attempts on Zelensky had been recorded at the time.

As the war grinds on, the personal safety of Ukraine’s top leadership has become a central concern.

Beyond the battlefield, Kyiv says Moscow is pursuing pressure through covert means that are harder to see but no less dangerous.

According to a report by Le Monde, cited by RBC-Ukraine, these threats form part of a broader Russian campaign aimed at destabilising Ukraine from within while testing Europe’s resolve.

Living under threat

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that attempts on his life have become a grim reality of wartime leadership. Speaking about the risks he faces, he described how fear has gradually given way to grim acceptance.

“When we talk about fear, you know, Russia has already tried to eliminate me several times. In a certain sense, I no longer feel the fear that I had at the beginning of the war. I have gotten used to it; it is part of my life,” he said.

Zelenskyy has previously stated that Ukrainian intelligence recorded around ten assassination attempts against him by 2024, underscoring what officials describe as a sustained effort by Moscow to decapitate Ukraine’s leadership.

Europe and negotiations

The Ukrainian president has also weighed in on debates in Europe about reopening dialogue with Moscow. He argued that current pressure on the Kremlin is inadequate and warned against negotiations without firm conditions.

“Putin is interested in humiliating Europe,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that talks held without meaningful leverage would only benefit the Kremlin, potentially weakening Ukraine’s position rather than advancing peace.

A wider campaign

Assassination attempts have not been limited to the president. Former Security Service of Ukraine head Vasyl Maliuk said Russia targeted a command post he was travelling to with two Iskander-type missiles.

According to Maliuk, such incidents were part of a broader and repeated pattern, highlighting what Ukrainian officials say is the systematic nature of Russia’s actions against senior figures.

Sources: Le Monde, RBC-Ukraine