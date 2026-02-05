North Korea arrests dozens for watching K-pop concert

A wave of arrests has swept through parts of North Korea over an unexpected offence.

Others are reading now

North Korean security agencies detained more than 50 people for watching footage of a concert by South Korean singer Cho Yong-Pil, according to Daily NK. The arrests took place in the northeastern cities of Rason and Chongjin between December 20 and January 20.

Those detained reportedly included not only civilians but also several soldiers.

The performance had originally aired on South Korea’s public broadcaster KBS during the Chuseok holiday on October 6.

Footage of the concert entered North Korea through smuggled media, distributed via USB sticks. Authorities have since launched an investigation into how the video spread.

How the video spread

According to a source cited by Daily NK, those detained said they received the recordings through informal market distribution networks.

Also read

The material was passed along by people they did not personally know.

“The detainees unanimously testified that they usually received recordings from unknown persons through unofficial distribution networks on the market,” the source told the outlet.

Investigators are now focusing on tracing the smuggling route and identifying those responsible for circulating the footage.

Why they thought it was allowed

Many of those arrested reportedly told authorities they believed watching the concert would not lead to punishment. Several said they assumed the recording was permitted because Cho Yong-Pil had previously performed in Pyongyang.

They also believed the ruling party allowed people to listen to his music.

Also read

Some detainees reportedly said they watched the performance because they “thought there wouldn’t be any problem.”

During questioning, several people admitted to viewing other foreign material as well.

This included South Korean news broadcasts and videos related to international events such as political developments in China and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Sources: Daily NK, O2