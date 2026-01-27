Popular Lidl snack recalled

Check your cupboards: Lidl snack recalled.

A popular Lidl snack has been removed from shelves after safety concerns were raised about potential contamination.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced that Lidl is recalling Snaktastic Multigrain Bites Sour Cream and Black Pepper because the product may contain pieces of foil.

“This product may contain pieces of foil which makes it a possible choking hazard and unsafe to eat,” the FSA said.

The recall applies to multipacks containing six 25g bags, with a total weight of 150g.

Products affected

According to the FSA, the affected product details are:

Product name: Snaktastic Multigrain Bites Sour Cream and Black Pepper

Snaktastic Multigrain Bites Sour Cream and Black Pepper Pack size: 6 x 25g (150g multipack)

6 x 25g (150g multipack) Batch code: 207345

207345 Best before: April 4, 2026

The recall covers Lidl stores in England, Scotland and Wales.

What shoppers should do

Lidl has issued point-of-sale notices in affected stores to inform customers of the recall and explain the next steps.

“If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it,” the FSA said. “Instead, return it to a Lidl GB store for a full refund.”

Customers seeking further information can contact Lidl GB’s Customer Care team.

How recalls work

The FSA explained that food products are withdrawn or recalled when there is a risk to consumer safety.

“If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be ‘withdrawn’ (taken off the shelves) or ‘recalled’ (when customers are asked to return the product),” the agency said.

It added that Product Recall Information Notices are issued to alert consumers and local authorities, while more serious cases may involve a Food Alert for Action.