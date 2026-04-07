Deli meat recall spreads across Canada

Canada recalls 30 deli meat products over taste concerns.

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A widespread food recall is prompting Canadians to check their fridges this week. Authorities say dozens of ready-to-eat meat products may not meet quality standards.

Canada’s food safety agency has issued a recall for around 30 deli meat items sold nationwide due to concerns about “off odor and off taste,” according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The affected products include sliced turkey, chicken and mixed deli packs from several well-known brands, including Compliments, Royal, Your Fresh Market and Ziggy’s.

The CFIA said the recall applies to multiple package sizes and best-before dates, mostly spanning March and April 2026.

Products affected

The recall covers a wide range of poultry-based deli meats, including smoked turkey breast, oven-roasted chicken and multi-meat packs that also contain ham.

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Brands such as Lilydale, Selection, Sysco and Brickman’s are also included, with products distributed across Canada.

Consumers are advised to carefully check labels, including UPC codes and best-before dates, to determine whether items in their homes are part of the recall.

What to do

Food safety officials say any recalled products should not be consumed.

Consumers are urged to either throw the items away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Although no illnesses have been reported so far, the CFIA recommends contacting a healthcare provider if symptoms develop after eating the affected products.

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The CFIA has provided contact details for consumers seeking more information about the recall.

Sources: Canadian Food Inspection Agency