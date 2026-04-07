2,100-year-old sling bullet carries unexpected sarcastic note

A small artefact uncovered in Israel is offering a rare glimpse into how humor and conflict intersected more than two millennia ago.

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The discovery suggests that even in ancient battles, psychological tactics could carry a sharp—and sometimes witty—edge, reports UNILAD.

Rare inscription

Archaeologists working at the ancient site of Hippos have identified a sling bullet dating back around 2,100 years, according to UNILAD, citing expert findings.

The object, made of lead and shaped like an almond, was designed to be launched with a sling during combat.

What sets it apart is a faint Greek inscription translating to “learn,” a detail researchers say was likely meant as a taunt directed at opposing forces.

Mocking message

Michael Eisenberg, an archaeologist at the University of Haifa, described the wording as an example of battlefield sarcasm.

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“At Hippos alone, 69 such projectiles have been identified so far, but this is the first in the world to bear the inscription ‘Learn’,” he said.

“This represents local sarcastic humor on the part of the city’s defenders, who wished to teach their enemies a lesson with a wink: ‘Learn your lesson!’”

Battlefield context

The artefact was found near an ancient road below the city’s fortifications, an area believed to have been used during a siege.

Eisenberg suggested the projectile was launched from defensive positions toward advancing attackers.

“The bullet’s location near the ancient main road below the city’s fortifications, in addition to the impact mark on the bullet, supplies a colorful reconstruction of the defenders shooting the bullet toward the besieging forces advancing towards the city,” he said.

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Wider findings

Other similar projectiles discovered at the site carried markings such as names or symbols, while one reportedly featured the word “Catch!”, highlighting a pattern of messaging in warfare.

“To find a sling bullet with an inscription is very rare; to find this Greek word on a sling bullet is the first time in the world,” Eisenberg told Fox News Digital.

The Hippos site, known as Susita in the Hellenistic period, has produced several notable discoveries in recent years, including what researchers believe may be one of the oldest known care facilities for the elderly.

Sources: UNILAD, Fox News Digital