Shock poll: Trump rated bigger threat than Putin

Donald Trump’s standing has come under pressure at home with protests showing divisions across the United States.

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Demonstrations such as the “No Kings” protests underscore a growing concern among citizens over his leadership style and policies.

That unease now appears to extend beyond US borders, with new polling suggesting similar concerns among European publics.

Poll results

A survey conducted by 40dB for El País and Cadena SER cited by Digi24, found that a large majority of respondents see Donald Trump as a major threat to global peace.

According to the findings, 81% of those surveyed identified Trump as a risk to world stability.

Vladimir Putin followed closely, with 79.3% of respondents expressing the same view, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was cited by 71.2%.

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Other leaders

The poll also included other prominent global figures.

Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Jamanei was viewed as a threat by 62.9% of respondents, while North Korea’s Kim Jong-un received 62.25%.

China’s President Xi Jinping was mentioned by 49.3%, placing him significantly lower than the others.

Growing pessimism

The survey points to a broader sense of unease about the future.

Fewer than 10% of respondents said they expect the world to become more stable and prosperous in the coming years.

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The results suggest a widespread lack of confidence in global political developments.

Divided opinions

The poll also highlighted divisions within Spain on defense policy.

Views on increasing military spending were split along ideological lines, reflecting broader political differences.

Support for leaving NATO remained limited, with backing largely confined to voters of the Podemos party.

Sources: El País, Cadena SER, Digi24.