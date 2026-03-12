Four wet wipe brands linked to deadly outbreak

Check your first aid kit.

Health authorities are warning people to check their first aid supplies after several brands of wet wipes were linked to a dangerous bacterial outbreak.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) warned about an ongoing infection risk tied to certain wipes.

Testing found four types of non-sterile alcohol-free wipes contaminated with the bacterium Burkholderia stabilis.

The bacteria occurs naturally in soil and water but can cause serious infections if it enters the body.

Serious health risks

People with weakened immune systems face the highest risk of complications.

According to health officials, those undergoing chemotherapy, organ transplant recipients and people with cystic fibrosis are particularly vulnerable.

Infections can occur if contaminated wipes touch broken skin or are used around medical devices such as intravenous lines.

Signs of infection may include redness, swelling, warmth or increased pain around a wound.

Pus or drainage from the area may also occur.

In severe cases, the infection can lead to sepsis, a life-threatening reaction.

Between June 2018 and February 2026, 59 confirmed infections linked to Burkholderia stabilis were recorded in the UK.

According to a study published in Eurosurveillance, five patients died along with one probable case.

UKHSA said some of the infections were serious and linked to contaminated wipe products.

Products identified

Officials say four non-sterile alcohol-free wipe brands were found to be contaminated.

These are:

ValueAid Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes

Microsafe Moist Wipe Alcohol Free

Steroplast Sterowipe Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes

Reliwipe Alcohol Free Cleansing Wipes

Authorities say the products should not be used under any circumstances.

Public warning

The wipes were withdrawn from sale in July after regulators issued safety notices to retailers.

However, officials warn that some may still be stored in homes or first aid kits.

Anyone who finds the wipes is advised to stop using them immediately and dispose of them with household waste.

Dr James Elston, consultant in epidemiology at UKHSA, warned the products remain a concern.

“We are reminding the public not to use, and to dispose of, certain non-sterile alcohol-free wipes which have been linked to an outbreak of Burkholderia stabilis.”

He added that while the overall risk to the public is low, cases are still appearing among vulnerable patients.

Sources: UKHSA, MHRA, Eurosurveillance, LadBible