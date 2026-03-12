Putin deploys Wagner-linked mercenaries to protect Russia’s shadow fleet

After Western sanctions targeted Russia’s oil exports, Moscow began relying on a so-called “shadow fleet”.

These vessels often operate with unclear ownership structures, opaque insurance arrangements and frequent ship-to-ship transfers designed to obscure the origin of Russian oil.

As scrutiny of the fleet has intensified across Europe, new reports suggest Russia is now placing security personnel and former mercenaries aboard some of the ships transporting sanctioned crude.

Mercenaries on board

Russia has reportedly deployed former mercenaries and security contractors to vessels belonging to its shadow fleet.

According to an investigation by Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, at least 17 individuals operating on ships in the Gulf of Finland appear to lack formal maritime qualifications.

The investigation was conducted together with the Baltic outlet Delfi and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

Researchers believe these individuals are working as security personnel aboard the ships and may influence the activities of the crews.

Links to Wagner

The investigation suggests at least 12 of the identified individuals may have connections to the Wagner Group or to Russian military intelligence structures.

One of the men identified was reportedly a mercenary known as Viktor A., who was found working aboard a civilian vessel connected to the shadow fleet.

Western intelligence officials also confirmed to the outlet that security groups have been deployed on some of the ships.

Intelligence concerns

Finland’s Security and Intelligence Service said the personnel embedded among civilian crews could serve as intermediaries between shadow fleet vessels and Russian military forces.

Russian naval activity in the Baltic Sea has increased in recent months, raising concerns among regional security officials.

Swedish broadcaster SVT Nyheter also reported that private military company personnel have been observed working aboard several of the vessels.

Armed presence

According to intelligence sources cited in the report, some ships have been seen carrying armed personnel wearing uniforms.

Investigators also reported that mannequins resembling armed guards were sometimes placed on deck to give the appearance of a larger security presence.

European authorities have stepped up monitoring of Russia-linked tankers. In March 2026, Belgian forces boarded the tanker Ethera in the North Sea during Operation Blue Intruder and escorted it to the port of Zeebrugge.

Sources: Helsingin Sanomat, United24media, SVT Nyheter