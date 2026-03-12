Russian people brand Putin as ‘too weak’ against Trump, new poll reveals

Putin’s image as a strong and decisive leader has been a central part of the Kremlin’s political strategy

Carefully staged public appearances, displays of military power and a narrative of restoring Russia’s global influence have long been used to reinforce the idea of a leader firmly in control.

However, recent polling suggests that this carefully cultivated image may be facing growing skepticism among the Russian public.

Declining confidence

A new poll indicates that an increasing number of Russians now see President Vladimir Putin as a weak leader who has responded too cautiously to the actions of US President Donald Trump.

According to a survey conducted by the Russian research company VTSIOM, only 32.1 percent of respondents said Putin is the politician they would trust to manage the country’s main state affairs.

Although Putin still ranked highest among Russian politicians, the result represents the lowest level recorded in similar surveys since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ranked second in the poll.

War frustrations

The decline in confidence comes as the war in Ukraine remains largely stalled from Russia’s perspective.

Russian forces have made only limited advances in eastern Ukraine, particularly in parts of the Donetsk region.

At the same time, Ukrainian officials claim that Russian troops have lost positions in areas of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Ukraine also recently struck a factory producing electronic components for missiles in Russia’s Bryansk region using British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles. The attack reportedly caused civilian casualties.

Global setbacks

Analysts say a series of geopolitical developments has also contributed to perceptions of weakness.

The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US forces in early January was seen as a major setback for Moscow, which had long supported his government.

Russia also faces uncertainty about the future of its alliance with Iran as the conflict between the United States, Israel and Tehran continues.

The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was described by some analysts close to the Kremlin as a warning to authoritarian governments that cooperate with Moscow.

Pressure on allies

Some Russians believe that other Moscow allies could face similar pressure from Washington.

Cuba is frequently mentioned as a potential next target of US influence.

Meanwhile, several tankers linked to Russia’s so-called shadow fleet have been seized by authorities in the United States and Europe. Moscow has responded primarily with diplomatic protests.

Critics say these developments have reinforced the impression among some Russians that the Kremlin has failed to defend its allies and interests effectively.

Rare public appearances

Putin has also made relatively few public appearances in recent months.

In one of his rare messages this year, the Russian leader addressed the nation on March 8 for International Women’s Day.

During the recording he began coughing and had to repeat the message, although the first recording was accidentally broadcast.

