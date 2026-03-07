Popular potato chips recalled

Check your pantry.

Others are reading now

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of a popular potato chip product sold the US.

The recall affects certain bags of Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Frito-Lay said the recall involves select 8-ounce bags that may contain milk, which is not listed on the packaging.

The issue was discovered after a customer contacted the company. The FDA said the undeclared ingredient could pose a risk to people with milk or dairy allergies.

Consumers who are allergic to milk could face a serious or potentially life-threatening reaction if they eat the product.

Also read

Where products were sold

The recalled chips were distributed to grocery stores, convenience stores, drug stores and some online retailers.

According to the FDA notice, the products were sold in six states: Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

The affected chips may have been on store shelves as early as January 15, 2026.

How to identify them

Only specific packages are included in the recall.

The affected bags are 8-ounce Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips with a “guaranteed fresh” date of April 21, 2026.

Also read

They also carry the UPC number 0 28400 761772 and one of two manufacturing codes: 38U301414 or 48U101514.

The codes are printed on the front right side of the packaging.

What consumers should do

Frito-Lay said no allergic reactions have been reported so far.

The company also clarified that no other Miss Vickie’s flavors, sizes or products are included in the recall.

Consumers with a milk or dairy allergy who purchased the affected chips should throw them away immediately.

Also read

For questions, Frito-Lay has asked customers to call 1-877-984-2543 or contact the company through the Miss Vickie’s website.

Sources: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Frito-Lay