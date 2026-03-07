Iran strikes Kurdish groups in Iraq as Regional conflict escalates

Iranian forces have launched new military operations beyond their borders while continuing attacks against Israel and United States-linked targets in the region.

The developments come as tensions escalate in a widening conflict that has already caused heavy casualties across Iran.

Strikes were reported in northern Iraq while new missile and drone launches targeted Israel and other locations in the Middle East.

Iran’s state broadcaster Press TV reported early Thursday that Iranian forces were carrying out operations against what it described as “anti-Iran separatist forces.” The report did not specify the exact location of the strikes.

Iran’s intelligence ministry later confirmed the operation, saying it targeted positions belonging to “separatist groups” planning to enter the country through its western borders.

In a statement carried by state media, the ministry said Iranian forces were working alongside ‘noble Kurds’ to counter what it described as an ‘Israeli-American’ plan to strike Iranian territory, reports Al Jazeera

Explosions in Iraqi Kurdistan

Several explosions were reported in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region, particularly in Sulaimaniyah province.

Local media said at least four blasts were heard near the areas of Arabat, Zarkuiz and Surdash.

According to local sources cited by Al Jazeera, the strikes appeared to target facilities linked to the Kurdistan Toilers Association, also known as Komala, an Iranian Kurdish armed organisation based in Iraq.

Video clips shared online by Press TV showed flashes and explosions lighting up the night sky during the operation.

Reports of Kurdish plans

The attacks come amid reports that Iranian Kurdish armed groups had recently held discussions with the United States.

According to Reuters, a coalition of Kurdish groups based along the Iran-Iraq border had been preparing for potential operations against Iranian security forces in western Iran.

The report said the groups were seeking possible support from Washington as they trained for such operations.

However, Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim news agency denied claims that Kurdish fighters had crossed into Iranian territory from Iraq.

Regional escalation

At the same time as the strikes in Iraq, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced what it described as the 19th wave of missile and drone attacks against Israel and US-linked assets in the region.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that its air defence systems intercepted two drones over the western Galilee area.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia said it intercepted at least three drones, while authorities in Qatar ordered evacuations near the US Embassy in Doha.

Tehran under pressure

Meanwhile, Israeli and US forces have continued strikes inside Iran.

The Israeli military said its air force had destroyed a ballistic missile launcher preparing to fire from the city of Qom.

US Central Command said its operations aim to reduce Iran’s mobile missile launch capabilities.

Explosions have also been reported in Tehran and in Kurdish cities including Sanandaj, Saqqez and Bukan.

He added that many residents had begun leaving the capital as the strikes continued.

“Still, there are many others who have been left behind. They are living amid all these concerns, frustrations and anxiety.”

Sources: Al Jazeera, Reuters, Press TV, Tasnim, Israeli Channel 12