The biggest electricity thief in the home uses three times more power than a fridge

The kitchen appliance that uses more power than you think.

Food, fuel and energy prices have climbed sharply in recent years, leaving many Danes searching for ways to cut monthly expenses.

Electricity use in the kitchen has become a particular focus, as several everyday appliances quietly add to the bill.

According to Polish outlet Wiadomosci, some common assumptions about which appliances use the most power may be wrong.

Surprising culprit

New figures suggest that induction hobs are among the largest electricity consumers in the home.

Research cited by Wiadomosci indicates that an induction hob can use around 748.25 kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.

That figure is roughly three times higher than the annual consumption of a refrigerator and about five times higher than that of a washing machine.

For comparison, an oven uses around 496.4 kWh annually, while a refrigerator typically consumes about 270 kWh.

The numbers may surprise many households, as induction hobs are often marketed as modern and energy-efficient alternatives to older electric stoves.

Why it adds up

Energy experts note that cooking habits play a major role in overall consumption. Induction hobs heat quickly and powerfully, which can lead to higher electricity use if they are left on high settings longer than necessary.

Regular daily use, sometimes multiple times a day, also contributes to the high annual total compared with appliances that cycle on and off automatically.

Reducing electricity use does not always require major investments. Simple behavioral changes can make a noticeable difference.

Turning the heat down once food only needs to simmer or stay warm can cut consumption. Being mindful of how often the oven is used, or whether a smaller appliance could do the job, also helps.

Refrigerator temperature settings matter too, as overly cold settings increase energy use without improving food safety.

Choosing efficient appliances

Energy labeling remains an important tool for consumers.

Appliances with higher energy ratings may cost more upfront, but they typically consume less electricity over time.

According to energy advisers, the higher purchase price is often offset by lower power bills over the appliance’s lifespan.

As households continue to feel financial pressure, understanding where electricity is actually being used can be the first step toward meaningful savings.

