Has the war in Ukraine rendered tank divisions useless in modern warfare?

Ukraine’s use of drones has changed the modern battlefield, but has it rendered armored warfare obsolete?

Others are reading now

Russia’s approach to land warfare is being reassessed as the conflict in Ukraine highlights the growing impact of unmanned systems.

Battlefield realities are forcing Russian analysts to question long-held assumptions about heavy armor and traditional force structures.

The debate is unfolding amid sustained Ukrainian drone operations that have steadily eroded the effectiveness of tanks and other legacy platforms.

Shifting military thought

According to Defense Express, Russian military commentators are increasingly calling for a move away from classic armored formations toward mass deployment of unmanned aerial systems.

This argument was laid out in a recent analysis by the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies (CAST), published by the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

Also read

The analysis stresses that achieving “drone superiority” has become essential before launching advances or holding contested ground. According to CAST, unmanned systems now play a decisive role in surveillance, targeting, and strike coordination.

Advances in miniaturization, artificial intelligence, and mass production are enabling swarms of low-cost drones to operate across multiple layers of the battlefield.

In response, electronic warfare and counter-drone defenses are expected to grow into central pillars of future military planning.

Global shift in focus

During the war in Ukraine, drone warfare has proven to be a key part of modern warfare, and militaries all over the world are racing to build up their own abilities and capacities.

In September 2025, CNN reported that the U.S. may have the most advanced military in the world, but the the country still faces manufacturing hurdles to match countries like China.

Also read

The U.S. Army has also introduced classes for soldiers to learn how to build their own drones, and after the initial theory, they are being taught how to use drones in action.

And earlier this month, Sweden announced a near $450 Million investment into enhancing drone capabilities.

Costs and constraints

Economic pressure is also shaping the debate. CAST noted that prolonged high defense spending may be difficult to sustain, particularly as Russia struggles to field new-generation weapons.

The organization pointed to the failure of the Object 195 and Armata programs to deliver a modern main battle tank, leaving the military reliant on upgraded T-72 and T-80 models. Similar questions are being raised about attack helicopters and heavy artillery, which are costly to maintain and increasingly vulnerable.

Defense Express reported that despite the analysis, parts of Russia’s military leadership remain hesitant to fully embrace drones as the primary force multiplier.

Also read

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to expand its unmanned capabilities.

Sources: Defense Express, Kommersant, CAST, Ukraine Main Intelligence Directorate, United24Media, CNN, Government of Sweden