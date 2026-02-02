Protesters confront Zohran Mamdani after Epstein files mention his mother

Tensions flared outside New York’s mayoral residence.

A newly elected city leader found himself under pressure as protesters gathered close to home.

The confrontation followed the release of newly unsealed documents that have prompted renewed public debate far beyond the people directly named.

Protest outside residence

Zohran Mamdani was heckled by a small group of protesters outside Gracie Mansion after his mother, filmmaker Mira Nair, was mentioned in recently released Epstein-related emails, India Today reported.

Videos circulating online showed demonstrators using a megaphone while standing near the residence, chanting “shame” and accusing the mayor of dishonesty.

Some of those present claimed they had previously supported his political campaign.

Shouts and accusations

In the footage, protesters could be heard directing personal remarks at Mamdani.

“That’s right, we know about your mom. Now listen. We was with you, Zohran. We voted for you, Zohran. We advocated for you, Zohran. We advocated for you,” one voice said.

The shouting continued with, “You ain’t getting nothing, get up in here and you lie to us. You lied, Zohran. Shame, Zohran!”

Documents resurface

According to India Today, Nair’s name appeared in an email connected to a 2009 social event held at the New York townhouse of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was later convicted of sex trafficking.

The mention emerged after the US Department of Justice released millions of pages of documents linked to Epstein.

The appearance of a name in the files does not imply wrongdoing, but the disclosures have triggered public reactions and political fallout in multiple countries.

Sources: India Today, US Department of Justice