Taiwan is expanding its military with plans to build an entire fleet of submarines

Taiwan has reached a significant milestone in its domestic defence programme. After months of delays, the island’s first locally built submarine has completed an initial sea test, marking a step forward in efforts to strengthen naval capabilities.

The development comes amid sustained regional tensions and growing pressure from Beijing, reports Digi24.ro.



First dive completed

Taiwan’s first domestically manufactured defence submarine, known as “Narwhal” or “Hai Kun” in Chinese, has successfully completed its first shallow-water dive test, according to EFE.

“In accordance with the sea trial procedure manual, the first dive and the test elements planned for this phase have been successfully completed,” CSBC Corporation said in a statement released on Thursday evening.

The submarine began testing at around 10:00 a.m. local time near the port of Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan. Several navy personnel were on board, and the operation was carried out under tight security, local media reported.

Delays and pressure

The test took place nearly three months after the original delivery deadline had passed. The delay resulted in fines being imposed on CSBC, Taiwan’s largest shipbuilder and the main contractor for the prototype.

In its statement, CSBC said the submarine programme had encountered difficulties from the outset. The company cited the international environment and what it described as pressure from the Chinese Communist Party as major challenges.

Despite this, CSBC said the construction team focused on resolving problems step by step to reach what it called the milestone of the first operational dive.

Next trial phase

Following the successful test, the submarine will move on to further sea trials. CSBC said these would proceed “in an orderly and progressive manner,” with the aim of fully verifying the vessel’s performance.

The company added that the eventual goal is to hand over the submarine after all tests are completed, with safety and quality remaining the priority.

Strategic importance

Taiwan has long argued that developing a submarine fleet is critical to enhancing its defensive capabilities. The island has been governed autonomously since 1949 but is claimed by Beijing as an “inalienable part” of Chinese territory.

The successful test of the Hai Kun is seen as a key step in Taiwan’s plan to build an entire fleet of domestically produced submarines as part of its broader defence strategy.

