Russian oil port strike raises Baltic security concerns

A Ukrainian drone strike near a major Russian oil terminal is putting new pressure on security along NATO’s northeastern edge. The latest development comes as Moscow hardens its tone toward nearby Baltic states.

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What began as Ukrainian long-range drone attacks on energy sites is now pressing up against NATO airspace and alliance red lines. That’s where the risk starts to climb.

Explosions were reported near the Ust-Luga port in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast, with Russian officials saying 22 drones were intercepted, the Kyiv Independent reports.

The terminal is a key outlet for Russian oil exports through the Baltic Sea, which explains why it has been targeted repeatedly.

It also sits close to Estonia. NATO has stepped up air policing in the region since 2022, leaving little margin for error when drones operate this far north.

In late March, that risk turned real. Drones briefly crossed into Latvian and Estonian airspace during a wider strike, forcing both countries to react.

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Moscow’s message

Russia’s Foreign Ministry responded days later with a warning aimed at NATO’s Baltic members.

Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the countries “have received an appropriate warning,” pairing it with a threat of consequences if ignored.

“If the regimes of these countries have enough sense, they will listen. If not, they will have to deal with a response,” she said, according to Russian state media.

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Moscow has long argued that Ukraine’s partners are enabling such strikes. Baltic governments reject that outright, as reflected in statements cited by the Kyiv Independent.

Analysts see this as calculated pressure. It signals intent without immediate escalation, while keeping NATO uncertain about what comes next.

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Baltic response

Estonia and Latvia have pushed back, but they are also dealing with the reality of nearby military activity.

Estonian intelligence chief Ants Kiviselg told ERR that Ukraine has been urged to avoid Estonian airspace. “We have recommended choosing attack corridors so that (Ukrainian drones) do not enter Estonian airspace,” he said, adding that zero risk is unrealistic.

Latvia’s Defense Ministry also dismissed the claims, calling them baseless and demanding they be withdrawn.

The Baltic states remain firm backers of Ukraine. But geography matters here. One stray drone can be handled. A steady pattern would be much harder to contain.

Sources: Kyiv Independent, ERR