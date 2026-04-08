Russia Ukraine drone war: Moscow reports mass drone interceptions overnight

Air activity intensified overnight as Russian forces reported intercepting a large wave of Ukrainian drones across several regions.

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Air activity intensified overnight as Russian forces reported intercepting a large wave of Ukrainian drones across several regions.

The latest incident underscores how drone warfare continues to expand beyond traditional front lines.

Details remain limited, with information based primarily on official statements from Moscow.

Overnight interceptions

Russia’s defence ministry said its air defence systems destroyed 73 Ukrainian drones during the night.

According to the ministry, the attacks took place between 8:00 p.m. on April 7 and 7:00 a.m. on April 8, Moscow time.

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Officials said the drones were aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, a category commonly used in long-range strikes.

Regions targeted

The majority of interceptions were reported over the Rostov and Oryol regions, as well as Crimea and the Krasnodar region.

Additional drones were brought down over the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, the ministry said.

No immediate details were provided regarding casualties or damage, which are often disclosed later or remain unclear.

Expanding drone war

The latest wave reflects a broader pattern in the Russia-Ukraine war, where both sides increasingly rely on drones for reconnaissance and strikes.

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These attacks are no longer confined to the battlefield, with targets frequently located deep inside territory controlled by each side.

As a result, air defence systems have become a critical layer of protection, particularly in regions far from active ground combat.

The continued use of drones highlights their growing role in shaping the pace and reach of the conflict.

Sources: Caliber.az; Russia’s Ministry of Defence