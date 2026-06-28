Experts Say These Long-Term Money Moves Beat Cutting Everyday Expenses

Experts say long-term investing and proactive financial planning—not cutting small daily expenses—are the keys to building lasting wealth.

At first glance, buying a home and cutting out small everyday expenses may seem like the key to financial freedom. However, according to The Guardian, that is not necessarily the case.

Instead, the focus should be on long-term investing, careful planning, and active management of personal finances as the most important tools.

Experts also argue that many people continue to follow financial advice rooted in a very different era.

Several therefore encourage people to rethink their approach to saving, retirement planning, and debt management if the goal is greater financial freedom.

Long-Term Decisions

Many experts emphasize that time is one of the most important factors in building wealth through investing.

Maria Melchor, author of Always Have Enough: How to Build Wealth When You Don’t Come From Money, says, “The price to pay if you opt out is staying in survival mode and living month-to-month indefinitely.” She also points out that “You can start investing in index funds with as little as $1.”

Several financial advisers note that wealth can be built through more than just homeownership.

According to The Guardian, investment coach Delyanne Barros says that investing in index funds enabled her to both pay off debt and retire earlier than she otherwise would have.

Amanda Holden believes that retirement savings remain one of the most effective wealth-building tools available to ordinary wage earners, even though she is also critical of the financial system.

More Than Investing

The experts also stress that personal finance is about more than investment returns.

Carrie Joy Grimes recommends contacting banks or creditors to negotiate lower interest rates or more manageable repayment plans, while Stacy Roberts warns against store credit cards and instead recommends credit cards with travel rewards, provided the balance is paid in full each month.

Long-term family and estate planning also feature prominently among the recommendations.

Jannese Torres encourages family members to contribute to children’s education savings instead of buying gifts, while Jeremy Schneider recommends working with financial advisers who charge fixed fees rather than earning commissions.

Several advisers also point out that legal planning is often overlooked, even though documents such as wills and powers of attorney can have a significant impact on families later in life.

According to The Guardian, having these documents in place can make it much easier for loved ones to handle future decisions while also providing greater long-term financial security.

Source: The Guardian