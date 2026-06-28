Can’t Sleep Because of the Heat? Try These Simple Tricks

Hot bedrooms are disrupting sleep as temperatures rise. These simple changes could make nights more comfortable.

High daytime temperatures may be enjoyable, but warmer nights can make it difficult to get the rest your body needs.

As we experience another spell of hot weather, experts say staying asleep often becomes a challenge because the body struggles to cool down before bedtime.

Sleep specialists say that a few practical changes to your evening habits and sleeping environment can make hot nights more manageable.

Keeping cool

One of the biggest obstacles to falling asleep is body temperature.

According to Daily Mail, the body needs to cool down naturally before sleep, meaning activities that generate heat can work against that process.

That is why evening exercise may not be the best choice during hot weather. Late-evening workouts can delay sleep because they leave the body warmer and more alert at a time when it should be preparing for rest.

Bedroom changes

Experts also point to the importance of choosing bedding that allows heat to escape.

Breathable fabrics, including linen, tend to feel cooler because they allow air to circulate while drawing moisture away from the skin.

Genevieve Rosen-Biller, co-founder of Bed Threads, said: “On a hot day, linen is the thing that’s going to keep you cool. It’s all thanks to the moisture-wicking properties of linen and the way the fibres have been woven together to promote airflow around the body.”

According to Daily Mail, it is also suggested to replace heavy winter duvets with lower-tog alternatives and wearing loose-fitting cotton sleepwear to reduce overheating overnight.

Other options

Creating airflow in the bedroom can also make sleeping more comfortable.

When selecting a fan, airflow is often more important than attempting to cool the entire room, as moving air helps the body release excess heat.

The article also highlights glycine, an amino acid that nutrition expert Dr Adam Collins says may support the body’s natural cooling process.

According to Collins, lowering core body temperature is an important part of falling asleep and staying asleep throughout the night, Daily Mail reports.

Source: Daily Mail