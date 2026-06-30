Four simple ways to keep your child reading this summer

Experts say kids who keep reading over summer return to school better prepared

Summer vacation gives children a chance to relax and take a break from school. But long holidays can also make it harder to keep up with important skills. Reading is one of the habits that often slips during the summer, and research shows that children can lose some of the progress they made during the school year.

Guidance and access

Many children read less once school closes for the summer. Studies show this can lead to a drop in reading skills before they return to the classroom, according to Videnskab.

Reading plays an important role in a child’s education. Strong reading skills help children perform better in school and can also improve their opportunities later in life. Some research even suggests that reading fiction may help people better understand the feelings of others.

Researchers say there are several simple ways parents can help children keep reading over the summer.

One of the best methods is reading together. Parents can read aloud and talk about the story with their child. Asking questions and discussing the characters helps children build their vocabulary and stay interested in the book. This works especially well for younger children, but older children often enjoy being read to as well.

Easy access to books is also important. Children are much more likely to read if books are available at home. Public libraries offer printed books, e-books and audiobooks for free. Experts say children should be allowed to choose books they enjoy instead of being told what they must read. Comics, graphic novels, manga and quiz books all count as reading.

Making reading enjoyable

Creating a simple reading routine can also help. Parents can set small daily goals, offer encouragement and celebrate progress. Friendly reading challenges between family members or friends can make reading more fun.

Children also learn by watching the adults around them. When parents read for pleasure, they show that books are more than schoolwork. Talking about what everyone is reading can make books part of everyday family life.

Researchers say becoming a better reader also makes reading more enjoyable. That is why children should choose books that match their reading level. Books that are too difficult can become frustrating. Reading a little each day can help children keep their skills strong and return to school with confidence.