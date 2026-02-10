McDonald’s drops free caviar kit worth over $100

A fast-food brand known for dollar menus has made an unexpected move into luxury.

McDonald’s released its first-ever McNugget Caviar kit on Tuesday, February 10, making it available exclusively online.

The kits went live at 11:00 a.m. ET through McNuggetCaviar.com.

The company said the kits are free, but stressed that supplies are limited. McDonald’s has not disclosed how many were produced.

The project was created in partnership with Paramount Caviar, a New York-based supplier that has worked with Michelin-starred restaurants since 1991.

What’s inside

According to McDonald’s, each kit includes a one-ounce tin of Baerii sturgeon caviar, a $25 Arch Card for Chicken McNuggets, crème fraîche, and a mother-of-pearl caviar spoon.

On the open market, Baerii sturgeon caviar from premium suppliers typically retails for between $85 and $95 per ounce. When combined with the gift card and accessories, the total estimated value reaches roughly $110 to $125.

Despite that value, McDonald’s is not charging consumers anything.

Not in stores

One point has caused confusion online.

The kits are not available at McDonald’s restaurants. They can only be obtained through the dedicated website.

“McNugget Caviar was created because of our customers,” a McDonald’s spokesperson told Fox Business. “They’ve been pairing Chicken McNuggets with caviar long before we made it official.”

A viral origin

The pairing gained attention during the 2024 US Open, when New York restaurant Coqodaq sold chicken nuggets topped with caviar for $100. The New York Times reported that more than 100,000 nuggets were sold during the tournament.

Interest surged further after Rihanna shared a video in December 2024 eating nuggets with caviar, calling it her “soccer mom snack.”

Axios later described the McDonald’s release as part of a push for “cultural relevance, not just customers.”

McDonald’s has not announced any restocks or future drops. Once the kits are gone, they are gone.

For those who managed to claim one, the appeal is clear. It is a free box with a triple-digit value. For McDonald’s, it is a signal that even fast food is now playing the scarcity game.

