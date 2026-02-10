Toyota’s next big EV is a Highlander — and it’s fully electric

Toyota has confirmed the Highlander name for a new three-row electric SUV, marking a shift toward familiar branding as the company expands its EV lineup.

Toyota is preparing to unveil a new electric SUV aimed squarely at the heart of the family market.

Rather than inventing another unfamiliar badge, the company is leaning on one of its most recognisable names.

A familiar name

Toyota has confirmed that its upcoming three-row electric SUV will be called the Highlander. The move signals a shift away from experimental EV naming, following criticism of labels such as bZ4X.

The confirmation comes ahead of the model’s full reveal, scheduled for February 10. Teaser images show the Highlander name prominently displayed on the tailgate.

Toyota has also confirmed that the vehicle is fully electric and features all-wheel drive.

A new look

The electric Highlander will look nothing like the petrol-powered version currently on sale. Teasers show a double wrap-around rear light bar and a more sculpted, modern silhouette.

Its design appears closely aligned with the bZ Large SUV concept Toyota revealed in 2021. That concept featured a lower, more coupe-like greenhouse and a noticeably sportier stance.

So far, Toyota’s teasers suggest the production model will stay close to that concept, blending familiar SUV proportions with more futuristic EV styling.

Power and range

Toyota has not released technical specifications, but the presence of an AWD badge suggests a dual-motor setup. The battery is expected to be larger than the 74.7 kWh pack used in the bZ4X.

An EPA-estimated range of around 300 miles would be typical for a three-row electric SUV in this class. Toyota has previously claimed major advances in battery technology, including future EVs capable of up to 620 miles on a single charge.

Even so, the Highlander EV is unlikely to reach those figures, as it prioritises size, practicality and all-wheel-drive capability.

A bigger strategy

The electric Highlander suggests Toyota is becoming more serious about competing in the EV space, particularly in popular SUV segments. If priced competitively, it could appeal to buyers looking for a practical family EV.

Lexus is expected to introduce a more luxurious version of the same platform, reportedly called the TZ. Both vehicles will compete with models such as the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and Cadillac Vistiq.

More details on performance, pricing and availability are expected at the official unveiling.

Sources: InsideEVs, Toyota