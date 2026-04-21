Dagens.com
Homepage Lifestyle This popular sink cleaning trick doesn’t work as you think

This popular sink cleaning trick doesn’t work as you think

Anna Hartz Anna Hartz
Baking,Soda,And,Brush,Clean,Sink,bagepulver,eddike,rengøring
Shutterstock.com

A clean kitchen often starts with the sink.

Others are reading now

Second-hand shopping: How to spot value others walk past

Why some dogs stay healthier than others, according to vets

It is one of the most used spots in any home. Food scraps, grease, and soap build up there every day. If it is not cleaned properly, bad smells can spread and bacteria can grow quickly.

Baking soda and vinegar

Many people rely on simple home tricks to keep their sink fresh. One popular method is mixing baking soda and vinegar. It looks effective. It fizzes and feels like it is doing a deep clean. But cleaning experts warn that this method is not a good idea, according to El Economista.

Both baking soda and vinegar are useful on their own. They are cheap, easy to find, and widely used. But when they are mixed, they cancel each other out. The chemical reaction may look strong, but it reduces their cleaning power. Instead of working better together, they become less effective.

There is another problem as well. The mixture can build up inside the pipes. Over time, it may harden and create a blockage. This can slow down drainage or even damage the plumbing. In some cases, repairs can be expensive.

Also read

War in Iran is driving a surge in emissions, with millions of tons of CO2 released in weeks

The reasons gas prices stay high at the pump

Using just vinegar

Because of this, experts advise people to avoid using the two products together in the sink. It is safer and more effective to use proper cleaning products made for kitchen use. These products are designed to remove grease, kill bacteria, and keep pipes clear.

For those who prefer simple solutions, vinegar on its own can still be useful. It helps remove odors and leaves the sink smelling clean. Used correctly, it can be part of a regular cleaning routine without causing harm.

Keeping the sink clean does not need to be complicated. Regular washing, removing food waste, and using the right products can make a big difference. Small habits can prevent larger problems later.

In the end, not every popular cleaning trick works as expected. What seems like a smart shortcut can sometimes create more trouble than it solves.

This article is made and published by Anna Hartz, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

India’s biggest bank blocks payments for Russian oil

Ukraine regains over 400 square kilometers from Russian occupation

4,000 kilometers of Ukrainian roads to be covered with nets in 2026

Ads by MGDK