This popular sink cleaning trick doesn’t work as you think

A clean kitchen often starts with the sink.

It is one of the most used spots in any home. Food scraps, grease, and soap build up there every day. If it is not cleaned properly, bad smells can spread and bacteria can grow quickly.

Baking soda and vinegar

Many people rely on simple home tricks to keep their sink fresh. One popular method is mixing baking soda and vinegar. It looks effective. It fizzes and feels like it is doing a deep clean. But cleaning experts warn that this method is not a good idea, according to El Economista.

Both baking soda and vinegar are useful on their own. They are cheap, easy to find, and widely used. But when they are mixed, they cancel each other out. The chemical reaction may look strong, but it reduces their cleaning power. Instead of working better together, they become less effective.

There is another problem as well. The mixture can build up inside the pipes. Over time, it may harden and create a blockage. This can slow down drainage or even damage the plumbing. In some cases, repairs can be expensive.

Using just vinegar

Because of this, experts advise people to avoid using the two products together in the sink. It is safer and more effective to use proper cleaning products made for kitchen use. These products are designed to remove grease, kill bacteria, and keep pipes clear.

For those who prefer simple solutions, vinegar on its own can still be useful. It helps remove odors and leaves the sink smelling clean. Used correctly, it can be part of a regular cleaning routine without causing harm.

Keeping the sink clean does not need to be complicated. Regular washing, removing food waste, and using the right products can make a big difference. Small habits can prevent larger problems later.

In the end, not every popular cleaning trick works as expected. What seems like a smart shortcut can sometimes create more trouble than it solves.