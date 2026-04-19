Why some dogs stay healthier than others, according to vets

Vet bills aren’t what they used to be. For first-time dog owners especially, the difference between a hardy breed and a high-maintenance one can mean hundreds — even thousands — over time. Certain dogs tend to avoid frequent health problems — and much of that comes down to daily life rather than luck.

Picture two dogs: one bred to herd sheep all day, the other content with short walks. Over time, that difference adds up.

Breeds like Border Collies and Australian Shepherds are wired to stay active. That built-in need for movement helps keep weight down and reduces strain on joints and the heart.

Dr Liza Cahn of Embrace Pet Insurance says, according to the Daily Express: “Australian Cattle Dogs are built for endurance and benefit greatly from an active lifestyle.”

Huskies fit here too. They can be a lot to handle, no question, but physically they’re tough:

“Bred for cold climates and tough physical tasks, Huskies have evolved into a naturally strong and hearty breed.”

Daily habits count

Not every healthy dog comes from a working background. Plenty of household names do just fine — if their routine is right.

Labradors and Beagles, writes the Daily Express, are a good example. Skip regular exercise, and problems show up. Keep them active, feed them properly, and many avoid major issues. It sounds obvious, but it’s where things often go wrong.

Cocker Spaniels don’t tend to have major structural problems, but they do need attention in less obvious areas. Ears, especially. Miss that, and infections can become a recurring headache.

Basenjis are a bit of an outlier. Quiet, relatively low-risk health-wise, and not as demanding day-to-day. They’re not for everyone, but some owners swear by them.

Not just genetics

It’s easy to assume breed alone decides everything. It doesn’t.

Dogs like the Shiba Inu are often linked to stable genetics. That helps, sure. But it’s not a free pass.

Crossbreeds come up again and again in vet discussions. Dr Cahn said they benefit from “hybrid vigour,” meaning a wider gene pool can lower the risk of inherited disease.

In reality, there’s no perfect choice. Some dogs are just easier to keep healthy than others — and a lot of that comes down to what owners actually do day to day. Not a neat answer, but probably the honest one.

Source: Daily Express