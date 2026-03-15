Why wearing black socks on a plane could be risky

Never wear black socks on a plane.

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Most travelers choose comfortable clothes for a flight. But one small detail many overlook could create an unexpected safety risk.

A former airline crew member says even the color of your socks can matter when you’re flying.

Comfort in the cabin

Passengers often focus on comfort when preparing for a flight.

Loose clothing, hoodies and easy-to-remove shoes are common choices, especially on long journeys.

Many travelers also remove their shoes once seated to relax during the flight.

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However, former cabin crew member Kris Major says travelers should think twice about wearing black socks.

Major, who has more than 25 years of airline experience, explained that dark socks can be difficult to see inside an aircraft cabin.

He shared the warning in comments to Metro.

Hard to see at night

Cabin lighting is usually dim during night flights.

“On a night flight, cabin lighting is low, and dark socks blend into the shadows,” Major said.

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If passengers stretch their legs into the aisle while wearing dark socks, crew members might not notice them in time.

Risk for crew

Flight attendants often move quickly through narrow aisles while carrying drinks and equipment.

“The trouble starts when passengers stretch out and let their feet drift into the aisle. In those conditions, crew may not spot your feet until the last second,” Major explained.

“It’s not about fashion. It’s about visibility.”

Simple solution

Major said the issue can easily be avoided.

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Passengers who plan to remove their shoes should consider wearing lighter-colored socks so their feet are easier to see.

The advice may seem minor, but it could help prevent accidents during busy cabin service.

Removing shoes on a plane is common, but Major says travelers should still be considerate.

“One would hope that you’ve had the common decency to have a bath or a shower and put clean socks or stockings or tights on before you get on the aircraft.”

Sources: Metro, Newsner