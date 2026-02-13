2025 saw record numbers of civilian casualties in Ukraine, report finds

96 children were killed and at least 1000 injured.

The human cost of the war in Ukraine rose sharply in 2025, marking the most lethal year yet for civilians since Russia’s full-scale invasion began.

New findings from independent monitors and the United Nations point to a steep increase in deaths and injuries, with children among the victims.

According to a study released on Feb. 9 by the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), at least 2,919 civilians were killed and 17,775 wounded in 2025. The group said 96 children were among the dead and at least 1,000 minors were injured.

CIT’s analysis, based on more than 14,000 documented incidents including shelling, air strikes and small-arms fire, found civilian fatalities rose roughly 12 percent compared with 2024, while injuries climbed by about a quarter.

Cities under fire

The report identified Russian missile attacks on urban centers as the deadliest episodes of the year. Kyiv, Sumy and Ternopil recorded some of the highest casualty figures.

The Kyiv Post reported that some of the worst losses followed direct missile strikes on residential high-rises, causing buildings to collapse on residents sheltering inside.

Communities near the front line also endured sustained attacks. In Kherson, located across the Dnipro River from Russian positions, civilians were hit by mortars and first-person-view drones targeting buses and pedestrians.

Drones and missiles

CIT said drone warfare exacted the heaviest toll overall. Russian unmanned aerial vehicles were linked to 1,376 deaths and 10,089 injuries, a threefold increase from 2024 and more than any other weapons category combined.

Large-scale missile barrages produced the highest single-attack casualties. A June 24 strike on Dnipro killed 21 civilians and wounded 319, while a Nov. 19 attack in Ternopil left 38 people dead.

“As a result, 38 people were killed in the blaze and under the rubble, including eight children. Many families lost multiple relatives at once, often very young children. Three civilians are still listed as missing, and another 92 people were injured, including 18 children,” the report said.

CIT accused Russian forces of deliberately targeting civilians, an allegation Moscow denies. Russian Defense Ministry spokespersons have said strikes are aimed solely at military facilities.

Separately, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine reported at least 2,514 civilian deaths and 12,142 injuries in 2025, a 31 percent rise from 2024. Both the UN and CIT said the true figures are likely higher due to difficulties verifying casualties in active combat zones.

Sources: Conflict Intelligence Team, UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Kyiv Post