Putin’s inner circle shaken as long-time ally and friend suddenly steps down

A veteran figure from Vladimir Putin’s inner circle is stepping down from the Kremlin.

Sergei Ivanov, long regarded as one of the Russian president’s closest associates, has left his position as presidential representative for environmental protection, ecology and transport.

End of an era

The Kremlin says Ivanov, 73, resigned voluntarily. President Putin signed the decree formalising his departure on February 4.

Ivanov has been linked to Putin since the 1970s and is widely seen as one of the most influential figures of his generation within Russia’s security elite.

According to TVN24+, his career spanned senior roles in the KGB, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Federal Security Service and the Ministry of Defence.

In the 1980s, he served in Soviet missions in Finland, Kenya and the United Kingdom. British authorities reportedly expelled him on suspicion of espionage.

Disagreement claims

Timur Olevsky, head of news at the independent outlet The Insider, suggested that Ivanov’s departure may reflect deeper tensions.

“Those who leave the Kremlin are those who disagree with Putin and cannot work with him. Ivanov is one of them,” he told TVN24+.

Olevsky said Ivanov, who once described himself as a political pragmatist rather than a hawk, may have been uneasy about the prospect of war with Ukraine, drawing on his experience during Russia’s conflict in Chechnya.

From rival to sidelined

In the early 2000s, Ivanov was considered a potential successor to Putin. Ultimately, Dmitry Medvedev was chosen instead.

Journalist Paweł Reszka told TVN24+ that Medvedev was viewed as less threatening within the Kremlin hierarchy, while Ivanov possessed significant influence in the security services and military.

In 2016, Ivanov was moved from senior positions to the comparatively lower-profile environmental post. Olevsky claimed the transfer was linked to reluctance to support Putin’s military course.

Independent journalist Farida Rustamova described Ivanov as a permanent member of the Security Council’s inner circle. “Ivanov was there and will remain there as a man who has seen and knows a great deal,” she said.

Russian state media have not reported on Ivanov’s future plans, and he has not commented publicly.

Source: TVN24+, WP.