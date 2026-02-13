NATO chief pokes fun at Russian propaganda: “Russia wants to look like a bear but moves like a snail”

He also said Russia is suffering staggering losses.

Global leaders gathered in Munich on Friday for the 62nd edition of the Munich Security Conference, one of the world’s most influential forums on international security.

As debates begin at the Bayerischer Hof hotel, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte delivered a pointed warning about Russian propaganda and Western unity.

Rutte’s warning

Speaking ahead of the conference, Rutte said he sensed “a change in mentality” during this week’s NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels.

“For years, for decades, the US has been complaining that we in Europe don’t spend enough on defense. That has changed since the Hague summit,” he said, describing a “clear convergence of visions and unity.”

He argued that Europe is stepping up within the alliance and taking on a stronger leadership role.

On Ukraine, Rutte said NATO must continue its support and “do more for Ukraine,” while stressing that Russia is suffering “staggering losses.”

“I want [us] to perceive Russia as a powerful bear, but you could say it moves through Ukraine with the clumsy speed of a garden snail, so let’s not fall into the trap of Russian propaganda,” he added.

Global gathering

More than 50 heads of state and government are attending the three-day event, with Germany hosting the largest delegation, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Key themes this year include defense policy, global order, human security, sustainability and technological change.

European security, the transatlantic relationship and regional conflicts are expected to dominate discussions, alongside debates over emerging global threats.

A changing order

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said ahead of the conference that the world is entering “a new geopolitical era,” requiring allies to reassess their roles.

“We are living in a new geopolitical era, and this will require everyone to reassess what this new reality means and what our role will be,” he said.

The Munich Security Conference 2026 report, titled “Under Destruction,” highlights growing public dissatisfaction with political systems and rising support for disruptive political forces.

Since its founding in 1963, the conference has evolved into what many describe as a “transatlantic family reunion,” bringing together political leaders, diplomats and security experts from across Europe and North America.

