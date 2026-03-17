21 Russian drones headed toward Romania during massive Ukraine attack, minister says

Romania says 21 Russian drones headed toward its territory during a massive overnight attack on southern Ukraine, as strikes near the NATO border continue to escalate tensions.

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Romania’s defense ministry says 21 Russian drones headed toward its territory during a large-scale overnight assault on southern Ukraine, raising fresh concerns along NATO’s eastern flank.

While none of the drones entered Romanian airspace, officials warned that such close approaches are becoming harder to track — and more dangerous.

Drones approach Romanian border

Romanian Defense Minister Radu Miruță said radar systems detected 21 drones moving toward Romania during the attack.

Despite their trajectory, none crossed into national airspace.

“The situation did not involve an incursion into Romanian airspace,” Miruță said, noting that drones can sometimes pass through very narrow zones that are difficult to detect in real time.

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He added that intercepting drones near populated areas carries risks, as destroying them could cause explosions over civilian homes.

Massive strike on southern Ukraine

The incident came as Russia launched a large-scale drone attack on Ukraine’s southern regions, particularly the Odesa area.

Local officials reported damage to industrial, port, and energy infrastructure, with fires breaking out and power outages affecting several towns.

The mayor of Izmail — a key Ukrainian port on the Danube near the Romanian border — confirmed a “massive” drone strike that damaged both infrastructure and residential buildings.

Hundreds of drones launched overnight

According to Ukraine’s air force, Russia launched 178 drones overnight, including around 110 Shahed drones.

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Ukrainian defenses intercepted 154 of them, but 22 struck targets across 12 locations, causing significant damage.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, officials reported injuries and heavy damage to a logistics terminal, underscoring the scale of the attack.

War edges closer to NATO territory

The incident highlights how close the الحرب is moving to NATO borders, particularly along the Danube.

While Romanian territory was not breached, repeated near-incidents are increasing pressure on border defenses and raising the risk of escalation.

Authorities say they are continuing to assess response options as drone attacks intensify near the frontier.

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Sources: Ziare.com, Ukrainian Air Force, Romanian Ministry of Defense