400 dead, 250 wounded, as Kabul hospital hit in Pakistani airstrike

Conflicting accounts have emerged after a reported mass-casualty strike in Afghanistan’s capital, with Kabul and Islamabad offering sharply opposing versions. As rescue efforts continue, the scale of the destruction remains uncertain.

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Dr News reports that Afghan authorities claim up to 400 people were killed and 250 injured in a Pakistani airstrike on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul on Monday evening. The facility, known as the Omid center, was treating more than 2,000 patients at the time.

The BBC reported from the scene that parts of the building were still burning, with journalists seeing bodies being carried out on stretchers as emergency crews worked through the debris.

Conflicting accounts

Pakistan has rejected the allegations, disputing claims that a hospital was struck.

According to the AP news agency, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said no medical facility in Kabul had been targeted.

Officials from Pakistan’s Ministry of Information added that the operation focused on militant infrastructure and was conducted with precision to avoid civilian casualties.

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Casualty fears

Afghan officials say large sections of the hospital were destroyed, raising concerns the death toll could increase further.

“Rescue teams are still on the scene, working to bring the fire under control and recover the victims,” a government spokesman said.

Initial estimates had placed fatalities at around 200 before being revised significantly higher as more information emerged.

A Health Ministry spokesperson told the BBC there were no military sites near the hospital, while relatives gathered outside seeking news of those inside.

Escalating tensions

The incident comes amid rising friction between Afghanistan and Pakistan following weeks of cross-border clashes.

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Dr News reports that both sides have accused each other of supporting militant groups, with recent fighting marking one of the most serious escalations in years.

While the full details of the strike remain disputed, the incident is likely to deepen tensions between the neighboring countries.

Sources: Dr News, BBC, AP

