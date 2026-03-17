Ukrainian troops pose as Russians on enemy radio to lure soldiers into a trap

Deception has always played a key role in warfare.

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Armies use disguises and misinformation to outmaneuver their opponents.

In modern conflicts, that strategy has expanded beyond the battlefield to include radio signals and communication systems.

A recent operation in eastern Ukraine shows how such tactics can still deliver results.

Clever operation

Ukrainian special operations forces carried out a coordinated mission in the Donetsk region, according to reports from LA.LV.

Soldiers from Ukraine’s 8th Special Operations Regiment reportedly seized a Russian position known as “Space” during the raid.

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Several Russian troops were captured as part of the initial assault.

Radio deception

After taking control of the position, Ukrainian forces began using the enemy’s radio equipment.

For several days, they reportedly posed as the Russian unit that had previously occupied the position.

By maintaining communication with other Russian forces, they were able to gather additional intelligence and confirm existing information.

Second strike

Using details obtained through the intercepted communications, Ukrainian forces identified the location of another Russian position.

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A separate reconnaissance group was then sent to verify the coordinates before launching an attack.

The follow-up operation resulted in the capture of four more Russian soldiers.

Sources: LA.LV