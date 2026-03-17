Canada sounds alarm as Russian propaganda ramps up efforts

Russia has long relied on propaganda as a strategic tool.

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From traditional state media to modern digital campaigns, controlling the flow of information has remained central to the Kremlin’s approach.

Today, that strategy is no longer confined within Russia’s borders.

Officials and analysts now warn that the same tactics are being used to influence public opinion in Western democracies.

Quiet shifts emerge

According to the Kyiv Independent, Canada’s National Security Advisor Nathalie Drouin warned lawmakers that more citizens are starting to accept Kremlin narratives, including claims that Ukraine provoked the war.

This comes despite polling from the Ukrainian Canadian Congress showing overwhelming support for Ukraine, with the vast majority of Canadians still holding Russia responsible.

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Experts caution that public opinion data may not fully capture subtle changes happening online and within smaller communities.

Global playbook spreads

Analysts say Canada is facing tactics already seen elsewhere.

In the United States, authorities dismantled a Russian-backed network that used artificial intelligence to flood platforms with fake personas and narratives.

Similar operations have appeared across Europe, where cloned media websites and coordinated campaigns have sought to weaken support for Ukraine and fuel “war fatigue.”

Marcus Kolga, a specialist in disinformation, told the Kyiv Independent that warnings from senior officials should not be ignored, suggesting deeper shifts may be taking place out of public view.

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Targeting divisions

Canadian officials describe the effort as a “grey zone” campaign aimed at exploiting divisions rather than directly changing opinions.

Senator Stan Kutcher said such activity is meant to undermine trust in democratic institutions and increase political tension. “We may not think we’re at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with us.”

The country’s diverse media landscape may make it more vulnerable, as information often circulates within separate language and cultural groups.

Narratives take hold

Experts say the messaging often follows familiar themes, including claims about misuse of aid to Ukraine, appeals to pacifism, and personal attacks on public figures.

One widely circulated false story alleged that Ukraine’s first lady purchased a luxury car with aid funds, a claim later denied by the manufacturer.

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Kolga noted that accusations linking Ukrainians and other Eastern Europeans to extremism have long been used to discredit them.

Calls for response

Canadian officials are now looking at ways to counter these campaigns, including a Senate study expected to propose new measures.

Kutcher has also launched outreach efforts to raise awareness among diaspora communities, urging a more proactive response.

Experts argue that stronger coordination with international partners and tighter regulation of online platforms may be needed to limit the spread of disinformation.

Sources: Kyiv Independent