Massive blow to Putin, as nearly 6,000 drones goes up in smoke

A plant involved in producing fuel for cruise missiles was also hit.

Ukrainian forces launched a series of overnight strikes targeting Russian military infrastructure, claiming significant damage to drone and missile-related assets.

The attacks, carried out on Feb. 9, are part of Kyiv’s broader campaign to weaken Russia’s battlefield capabilities and disrupt supply chains supporting its war effort.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, approximately 6,000 first-person-view drones and related components were destroyed in the operation.

The information has not been independently verified.

Three containers destroyed

In a statement, the General Staff said Ukrainian forces hit a drone storage site in Rostov-on-Don, in Russia’s Rostov Oblast. The strike reportedly destroyed three containers packed with FPV drones and spare parts.

Additional containers at the facility were damaged, though the military did not disclose the precise extent of the losses.

Kyiv has repeatedly targeted Russian military sites and oil infrastructure, arguing that such facilities play a crucial role in financing the war and supplying troops with fuel, weapons and equipment.

Wider military sites

The General Staff also reported a strike on a command center used by Russia’s airborne forces in Sudzha, located in the Kursk region.

Another attack targeted an ammunition depot near the village of Novooleksiivka in the Russian-occupied section of Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainian officials said the overall scale of Russian losses is still being evaluated.

Missile fuel facility

Separately, a source in Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) said that Ukrainian drones struck a plant in Russia’s Tver Oblast involved in producing fuel components for Kh-55 and Kh-101 cruise missiles.

The source said the Redkino Experimental Plant manufactures Decilin-M rocket fuel as well as additives used in diesel and aviation kerosene.

The reported strike highlights Kyiv’s ongoing efforts to disrupt Russia’s missile production capacity and military logistics network.

Sources: Ukrainian General Staff, Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).