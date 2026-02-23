A European city where 95% of the population speaks Russian. Is this Russia’s next target?

As tensions between Russia and NATO persist, attention has turned to a small city on Europe’s eastern edge.

Analysts have speculated that if Moscow were ever to test the Western alliance, the move could come in an unexpected place.

Border under watch

According to The Express, security concerns have focused on Narva, an Estonian city of about 54,000 people located directly on the Russian border. Around 95% of its residents are Russian speakers, and the city lies just 101 metres across the Narva River from Ivangorod in Russia.

The publication reports that Narva’s demographics and geography have led some analysts to describe a possible “Narva scenario,” in which Moscow could claim to act in defence of Russian speakers abroad. Similar justifications were used by the Kremlin during its actions in eastern Ukraine.

Estonia is a member of both the European Union and NATO. Any armed attack would trigger Article 5, the alliance’s collective defence clause. Estonian officials have repeatedly said that NATO’s presence in the region makes a direct assault unlikely, though contingency planning remains active.

Life on the edge

A striking symbol of Narva’s position is the so-called Friendship Bridge linking it to Ivangorod. Though physically connected, the two cities stand on opposite sides of a hardened geopolitical divide.

The Express notes that many Narva residents maintain cultural or family ties across the border. The war in Ukraine, now in its fourth year, has left some feeling conflicted about Russia’s actions.

When asked about the possibility of an invasion, one man told the Kyiv Independent: “Anything is possible these days, but I’m not scared.”

Others dismissed the idea outright. “Russia has better things to do than attacking Estonia, it’s building its economy,” residents told the Kyiv-based outlet, adding that in Ukraine people had “asked” for Russian protection. “And we are not asking for it.”

Wider tensions

Speculation about 2026 as a potential year of heightened risk has circulated among some analysts, The Express reported, particularly in the Baltic states, which have long been wary of Moscow’s intentions.

Recent peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Geneva ended without a breakthrough, and there has been no clear signal of compromise from Moscow. In response, Estonia has continued strengthening its defences while coordinating closely with NATO partners.

For now, Narva remains quiet — a city where everyday life unfolds in the shadow of a wider strategic rivalry.

