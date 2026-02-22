A man from Sweden is under investigation for allegedly selling his wife to 120 men

A man in his 60s has been arrested in northern Sweden on suspicion of arranging the sale of sexual access to his wife to more than 100 men.

Others are reading now

The case, centered in the small town of Kramfors, has drawn national attention as prosecutors outline the scale of the investigation.

Extensive investigation

According to Dr News and Swedish outlet Expressen, the alleged offenses have been taking place since 2022 and involved both in-person meetings and online contact.

Prosecutor Ida Annerstedt said authorities are still questioning suspected sex buyers and gathering evidence.

“We have a large amount of written material such as telephone data”, says Ida Annerstedt, who is the prosecutor in the case.

The man has been in custody since October and denies all allegations.

Also read

Scope of allegations

Investigators suspect that at least 120 men paid for sexual services involving the woman, with some allegedly purchasing access multiple times.

Prosecutors have not publicly confirmed whether coercion or drugging was involved, declining to comment on details while the investigation continues.

The case is being described as unusually extensive for Sweden, particularly given the size of the community where it unfolded.

Legal consequences

In Sweden, purchasing sexual services is illegal, including transactions conducted online without a physical meeting.

The suspect is being investigated for aggravated pimping due to the number of alleged buyers involved. If convicted, he could face a prison sentence of up to 10 years, according to the Associated Press.

Also read

Men suspected of buying sex could face penalties of up to one year in prison.

The trial is scheduled to begin on March 13.

Sources: Reporting by Dr News; Expressen; Associated Press.