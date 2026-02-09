“A new slap” – Russian propagandists rage after humiliating assassination attempt in Moscow

Ukraine has denied being involved in the assassination attempt.

Russian pro-war commentators and military bloggers reacted angrily after an attack on a senior intelligence officer in Moscow, framing it as another humiliation for the Kremlin.

The episode has intensified criticism from voices that usually defend the war effort.

Their responses, spread across Telegram channels, point to unease about how Russia protects its own commanders while the conflict in Ukraine grinds on.

A symbolic target

According to the independent Russian outlet Meduza, commentators close to the Kremlin described the shooting of General Vladimir Alekseev, deputy head of the GRU, as “a new slap” delivered by Ukrainian intelligence services.

Several channels portrayed Alekseev as a high-value figure for Kyiv, linking him to the 2022 surrender of Ukrainian forces at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

Pro-war writers said the incident showed that Ukrainian operatives can strike far from the front lines, deep inside Russia.

One asked bluntly, “Until when?”, questioning how long such attacks would continue.

Anger over security

Meduza reported that the reactions exposed growing frustration over the lack of protection for senior military leaders. Commentators asked why generals receive less security than politicians and top officials, who are guarded by Russia’s Federal Protective Service.

They also questioned why these concerns are only being raised after four years of fighting, despite repeated losses among Russia’s officer corps.

Some bloggers noted that since the invasion began, at least 15 Russian generals have died, including in targeted attacks, while there is no public evidence of Russian intelligence eliminating Ukrainian generals.

Double standards claimed

In Telegram posts, propagandists argued that frontline commanders branded as “patriots” are left exposed, unlike political elites. One post claimed, “They are the ones who do bad things,” suggesting corrupt officials face little personal risk.

As an example, they cited Timur Ivanov, a former deputy defense minister sentenced to 13 years for embezzlement and money laundering, as someone no attacker would target.

Official reactions

Alekseev was shot in Moscow on Friday by an unidentified assailant. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of staging the attack to derail peace talks. Ukraine denied involvement, with Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha rejecting the allegation.

Russia’s negotiating team is led by GRU chief Admiral Igor Kostiukov and is composed entirely of military officers.

Sources: Meduza, Russian Foreign Ministry, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, HotNews