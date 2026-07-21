A Trump-appointed judge blocked Colorado’s drug price cap, leaving desperate patients with few options

A federal judge appointed by Donald Trump blocked a pioneering Colorado law designed to cap skyrocketing drug prices, leaving vulnerable patients at the mercy of pharmaceutical monopolies.

Colorado recently attempted to throw a financial lifeline to patients struggling with autoimmune conditions by aggressively capping the exorbitant price of a popular drug called Enbrel. According to a recent report from The Conversation, the state board set an upper payment limit of $600 per weekly dose, aiming to slash the medication’s staggering annual cost for its suffering residents.

For countless citizens battling chronic pain, this bold state-level intervention offered a rare glimmer of hope against an industry that raised the drug’s price by over 1,500 percent.

That crucial hope was abruptly dashed when a federal court swiftly intervened to protect the drugmaker’s highly lucrative patent monopoly. Chief Judge Daniel D. Domenico, a Donald Trump appointee who is currently nominated for the federal appeals court, granted a preliminary injunction that halted the affordability measure. The court ruled that the state’s attempt to regulate the downstream price of a patented drug fundamentally conflicted with existing federal patent laws.

By granting this injunction, the court effectively stripped states of their ability to meaningfully shield their most vulnerable citizens from aggressive price gouging. Amgen, which generated over two billion dollars in sales from Enbrel last year, successfully argued that local price caps unconstitutionally interfere with their exclusive federal rights. This ruling sets a devastating legal precedent that could completely gut similar drug affordability boards currently forming in states like Maryland and Washington.

The limits of federal promises

With state-level solutions suddenly paralyzed in federal court, desperate patients are increasingly forced to look toward Washington for any meaningful financial relief. The White House has heavily promoted its own national initiatives, including most-favored-nation drug deals and the highly publicized launch of TrumpRx.gov. While these federal programs provide some discounted options for Medicaid recipients and cash-paying patients, they unfortunately leave the vast majority of insured Americans completely untouched.

Medicare’s highly popular negotiation program offers another potential avenue for relief, but its agonizingly restricted scope severely limits its immediate societal impact. The federal government only negotiates lower costs for a maximum of twenty additional drugs each year, leaving countless life-saving medications entirely unregulated. Furthermore, these carefully negotiated discounts do not cross over into the private insurance market, meaning only older Americans on Medicare ever actually see the savings.

This patchwork of federal programs creates a frustrating reality where millions of insured citizens are still forced to dangerously ration their prescribed medication. Four in ten American adults currently report being entirely unable to afford the daily treatments explicitly prescribed by their primary doctors. Without comprehensive federal action, patients trapped in the private insurance market remain at the absolute mercy of unchecked pharmaceutical monopolies.

A looming battle over medical survival

The ongoing legal battle over Enbrel represents far more than just a localized dispute between one state and a powerful pharmaceutical giant. Because this critical case centers around federal patent preemption, any subsequent appeal will be decided by the exact same federal circuit that previously struck down similar pricing laws. If higher courts uphold this initial injunction, every state affordability board across the entire country will instantly lose their authority to regulate drug costs.

Legal experts warn that treating state-mandated price reductions as an illegal obstacle to federal patent law creates a terrifying reality for American consumers. Governments routinely limit what patent owners can earn in other industries, such as enacting right-to-repair laws that force tech companies to sell parts at reasonable prices. Allowing pharmaceutical companies to completely sidestep state regulations simply because they hold a patent grants them unprecedented, unchecked control over human survival.

Until the Supreme Court ultimately decides to intervene, the massive pharmaceutical industry has effectively weaponized the federal judiciary against local reform efforts. While politicians continue to debate the merits of federal discount websites, ordinary citizens are left deciding between paying for groceries and buying life-saving medication. The devastating reality remains that while patents aggressively protect corporate investments, there is currently no legal mechanism protecting American patients from complete financial ruin.